Bacterial Infections In The Brain Could Be A Key Link To What Causes Alzheimer's

Scientists from the University of Bristol used a process called DNA sequencing to examine the post-mortem brains of people who had died with Alzheimer’s.

Researchers in the UK have found what they believe could be a significant clue in the hunt for what causes Alzheimer’s disease.

What they found was a significant increase in a specific type of bacteria inside the brain compared to healthy brains.

The findings, they believe, could support evidence that bacterial infections could be a root cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Alzheimer’s brains usually contain evidence of neuroinflammation, and researchers increasingly think that this could be a possible driver of the disease, by causing neurons in the brain to degenerate,” says David Emery, a researchers and author on the study.

Emery and his team believed that one of the causes for this inflammation could be a bacterial infection.

Normally the brain has a specialised wall of blood vessels that prevents bacterial infections from entering it, however one of the genetic risk-factors of Alzheimer’s could cause this wall to break down, allowing unwanted organisms to enter the brain.

To prove this theory the team examined six brains that suffered from Alzheimer’s and six healthy brains.