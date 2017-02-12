Emma Stone led the best dressed at the 2017 BAFTAs in a smoky grey organza Chanel haute couture gown embroidered with “mirror shards” and matching trousers.
Embellishments and prints were the major trends on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 12 February, as were inventive ways to keep off the cold.
Daisy Ridley threw an embroidered bomber jacket over her shoulders as protection from the bitter temperatures. However, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t going to be bowed by our chilly climes and opted for an off-the-shoulder McQueen number.
Scroll down to see all the the most beautiful dresses on the red carpet.
Emma Stone In Chanel
The Duchess Of Cambridge In McQueen
Nicole Kidman In Armani
Daisy Ridley In Roland Mouret
Naomie Harris In Gucci
Emily Blunt In McQueen
Carmen Ejogo In Emanuel Ungaro
Penelope Cruz
Anya Taylor-Joy In Gucci
Amy Adams In Tom Ford
Michelle Williams In Louis Vuitton
