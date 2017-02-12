All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    12/02/2017 20:04 GMT | Updated 13/02/2017 02:54 GMT

    BAFTAs 2017: Red Carpet Dresses You Need To See, From Emma Stone To Naomie Harris

    So many flowers.

    Emma Stone led the best dressed at the 2017 BAFTAs in a smoky grey organza Chanel haute couture gown embroidered with “mirror shards” and matching trousers.  

    Embellishments and prints were the major trends on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 12 February, as were inventive ways to keep off the cold.

    Daisy Ridley threw an embroidered bomber jacket over her shoulders as protection from the bitter temperatures. However, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t going to be bowed by our chilly climes and opted for an off-the-shoulder McQueen number.

    Scroll down to see all the the most beautiful dresses on the red carpet.

    • Emma Stone In Chanel
      Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • The Duchess Of Cambridge In McQueen
      DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    • DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    • Nicole Kidman In Armani
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Daisy Ridley In Roland Mouret
      REX
    • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    • Naomie Harris In Gucci
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Emily Blunt In McQueen
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • Carmen Ejogo In Emanuel Ungaro
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    • Penelope Cruz
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anya Taylor-Joy In Gucci
      David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • David M. Benett via Getty Images
    • Amy Adams In Tom Ford
      Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    • Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    • Michelle Williams n Louis Vuitton
      JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images
    • Mike Marsland via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    Also on HuffPost
    Baftas 2017 Red Carpet
    MORE:stylewomen's fashionmen's fashionfilm red carpetCelebrity StyleMeryl StreepBaftaRyan GoslingDev PatelEmily BluntAndrew GarfieldBritish Academy of Film and Television Artsnaomie harrisRuth NeggaAmy Adams

    Conversations