Emma Stone led the best dressed at the 2017 BAFTAs in a smoky grey organza Chanel haute couture gown embroidered with “mirror shards” and matching trousers.

Embellishments and prints were the major trends on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Sunday 12 February, as were inventive ways to keep off the cold.

Daisy Ridley threw an embroidered bomber jacket over her shoulders as protection from the bitter temperatures. However, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t going to be bowed by our chilly climes and opted for an off-the-shoulder McQueen number.

