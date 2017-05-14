BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Holly Willoughby Dazzles In Roland Mouret

The ‘This Morning’ presenter opted for a beautiful ice blue gown by the French fashion designer and Giuseppe Zanotti heels for the prestigious TV awards ceremony on Sunday 14 May.

Willoughby shared a snap on Instagram before walking the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

“Ready for tonight’s BAFTA awards ... good luck to all the nominees!,” she wrote.

Wearing jewellery by William & Son and carrying a bag by Aspinal of London, Willoughby also took the time to thank everyone who helped her beforehand.

“Thank you to my very clever girls for getting me red carpet ready! @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup @cilerpeksah ... dress by Roland Mouret, jewels by William & Son, and bag by Aspinal of London.”