BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Holly Willoughby Dazzles In Roland Mouret

Holly Willoughby dazzled in a Roland Mouret gown for the 2017 BAFTA TV awards.
The ‘This Morning’ presenter opted for a beautiful ice blue gown by the French fashion designer and Giuseppe Zanotti heels for the prestigious TV awards ceremony on Sunday 14 May.
Willoughby shared a snap on Instagram before walking the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
“Ready for tonight’s BAFTA awards ... good luck to all the nominees!,” she wrote.
Wearing jewellery by William & Son and carrying a bag by Aspinal of London, Willoughby also took the time to thank everyone who helped her beforehand.
“Thank you to my very clever girls for getting me red carpet ready! @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup @cilerpeksah ... dress by Roland Mouret, jewels by William & Son, and bag by Aspinal of London.”
Social media users compared her stunning ensemble to the much-loved character of Queen Elsa from the film Frozen.
“You almost look like a modern day English Queen Elsa! Beautiful, and I love that dress,” one commented.
“You look like Elsa!,” another wrote.
“Wow. Just stunning,” another commented.