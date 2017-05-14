All Sections
    14/05/2017 21:33 BST

    BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

    From Thandie Newton to Holly Willoughby.

    The BAFTA TV Awards 2017 were held on Sunday 14 May, and a whole host of famous TV personalities turned out to celebrate.

    Leading the best dressed stars on London’s Royal Festival Hall red carpet were Agyness Deyn and Thandie Newton in British designers. 

    Kim Cattrall and Anna Friel were visions in monochrome, and Holly Willoughby looked stunning in icy blue. 

    • Thandie Newton
      David M Benett via Getty Images
      Wears a Vivienne Westwood dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. 
    • Kim Cattrall
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Wearing a Stella McCartney suit. 
    • Claire Foy
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Wears a Fendi dress and jewellery by Cartier. 
    • Anna Friel
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Wears a 1950s dress, and shoes by Sophia Webster. 
    • Laura Whitmore
      Fred Duval via Getty Images
      Wears a Sofia dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. 
    • Eleanor Tomlinson
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Wears a dress by Naeem Khan. 
    • Holly Willoughby
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Wears a dress by Roland Mouret and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. 
    • Agyness Deyn
      Fred Duval via Getty Images
      Wears a Molly Goddard dress. 

     

     

