BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

The BAFTA TV Awards 2017 were held on Sunday 14 May, and a whole host of famous TV personalities turned out to celebrate.
Leading the best dressed stars on London’s Royal Festival Hall red carpet were Agyness Deyn and Thandie Newton in British designers.
Kim Cattrall and Anna Friel were visions in monochrome, and Holly Willoughby looked stunning in icy blue.
Thandie NewtonDavid M Benett via Getty Images
Kim CattrallMike Marsland via Getty Images
Claire FoyMike Marsland via Getty Images
Anna FrielMike Marsland via Getty Images
Laura WhitmoreFred Duval via Getty Images
Eleanor TomlinsonMike Marsland via Getty Images
Holly WilloughbyMike Marsland via Getty Images
Agyness DeynFred Duval via Getty Images