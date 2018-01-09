Joanna Lumley has been announced as the new host of the Baftas, following Stephen Fry’s decision to step down from the role after 12 years.
The news that the ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star was taking the helm was revealed on Tuesday (9 January) morning, at a press conference where this year’s nominees were also announced.
The actress will be the first female host since Mariella Frostrup co-presented with Fry in 2001.
The announcement comes just a week after Stephen called time on hosting the ceremony, telling fans that “after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the Baftas on to new heights and greater glories”.
“What fun it will be to watch Bafta 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling,” he added.
The 2018 Baftas will take place on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Albert Hall in London, airing on BBC One that evening.