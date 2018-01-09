All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Baftas 2018 Host: Joanna Lumley Announced As Stephen Fry's Sucessor

    Stephen Fry has stepped down after 12 years.

    09/01/2018 07:50 GMT | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Joanna Lumley has been announced as the new host of the Baftas, following Stephen Fry’s decision to step down from the role after 12 years

    The news that the ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star was taking the helm was revealed on Tuesday (9 January) morning, at a press conference where this year’s nominees were also announced.

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Joanna Lumley

    The actress will be the first female host since Mariella Frostrup co-presented with Fry in 2001.

    The announcement comes just a week after Stephen called time on hosting the ceremony, telling fans that “after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the Baftas on to new heights and greater glories”.

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Stephen at the 2017 Baftas 

    “What fun it will be to watch Bafta 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling,” he added. 

    The 2018 Baftas will take place on Sunday 18 February at the Royal Albert Hall in London, airing on BBC One that evening.

    Baftas 2017 Red Carpet
    MORE:ukfilmArts and EntertainmentBaftajoanna lumleystephen fryBritish Academy of Film and Television ArtsbaftasBAFTA Awards

    Conversations