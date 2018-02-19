‘I, Tonya’ star Allison Janney has defended the Duchess of Cambridge after she chose not to partake in the black dress protest at last night’s (18 February) Baftas.
Allison was one of many stars who sported a black dress on the red carpet at the Baftas, in a show of support for the ‘Time’s Up’ movement, which aims to help the victims of workplace sexual harassment.
However, the Duchess was not, instead arriving at the ceremony in forest green.
While Kate’s decision not to wear black (which some have pointed out could breach royal protocol of not making political statements) has divided opinion, Allison has stated that it’s Kate’s right to wear whatever she chooses.
Speaking after her win for Best Supporting Actress, she said (via Digital Spy): “I would never judge anyone’s choice.
“I think she looked absolutely beautiful, and I’m so happy for her, and I think she’s an extraordinary woman. And I’m so happy to see she’s pregnant again. She can wear whatever she wants to wear.”
Meanwhile, Frances McDormand, who was named Best Actress for her performance in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, wore a dress adorned with a lipstick print, which she addressed during her acceptance speech.
“As Martin [McDonagh] said, I have a little trouble with compliance,” she said, alluding to her wardrobe choice, “I want you to know that I stand in full solidarity with my sisters tonight in black.”
As well as wearing black dresses as a show of support, other actresses attended the Baftas with high-profile activists as their guests, as several US stars previously did at the Golden Globes last month.
Check out the full list of winners here.