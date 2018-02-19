‘I, Tonya’ star Allison Janney has defended the Duchess of Cambridge after she chose not to partake in the black dress protest at last night’s (18 February) Baftas. Allison was one of many stars who sported a black dress on the red carpet at the Baftas, in a show of support for the ‘Time’s Up’ movement, which aims to help the victims of workplace sexual harassment.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Allison Janney

However, the Duchess was not, instead arriving at the ceremony in forest green. While Kate’s decision not to wear black (which some have pointed out could breach royal protocol of not making political statements) has divided opinion, Allison has stated that it’s Kate’s right to wear whatever she chooses.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess Of Cambridge at the Baftas

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Frances backstage at the Baftas