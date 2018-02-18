Campaigners have gate-crashed the red carpet ahead of the 2018 Baftas in protest at the Government’s domestic violence policies.

‘Sisters Uncut’ said it was behind the protest that saw a group of women wearing T-shirts featuring the slogan ‘Time’s Up Theresa’ disrupt the start of the Royal Albert Hall event.

Chanting “sisters united will never be defeated”, they took part in a sit-down protest over the Government’s Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill.

The group, which stormed the red carpet at the 2015 premiere of the film ‘Suffragette’, argues the proposed legislation fails to offer enough support for survivors of domestic violence.

It adds that the Bill is a “dangerous distraction” from public funding cuts that have “decimated the domestic violence sector”, inclduing do