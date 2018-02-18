All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/02/2018 21:42 GMT | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Baftas Winners 2018: All The Actors And Films Who Triumphed At The Awards Ceremony

    Congratulations are in order for this lot.

    On Sunday night, Hollywood’s biggest names mingled with the hottest British talent for the 71st Bafta Film Awards. 

    With Joanna Lumley hosting for the first time, the evening kicked off with the award for Outstanding British Film.

    ‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya was the first actor to take home a prize, winning the EE Rising Star Award, which was voted for by the public. 

    Here are all the winners, in the order they were announced... 

    Outstanding British Film: ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ 

    EE Rising Star: Daniel Kaluuya 

    Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘Call Me By Your Name’ 

    Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, ‘I, Tonya’ 

    Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ 

    Production Design: ‘The Shape Of Water’ 

    Visual Effects: ‘Blade Runner 2049’

    Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer: ‘I Am Not A Witch’, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

    READ MORE:

    All The Photos From The Baftas Red Carpet
    MORE:ukfilm awards seasonjoanna lumleybaftasDaniel Kaluuya

    Conversations