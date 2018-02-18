On Sunday night, Hollywood’s biggest names mingled with the hottest British talent for the 71st Bafta Film Awards.

With Joanna Lumley hosting for the first time, the evening kicked off with the award for Outstanding British Film.

‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya was the first actor to take home a prize, winning the EE Rising Star Award, which was voted for by the public.

Here are all the winners, in the order they were announced...

Outstanding British Film: ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

EE Rising Star: Daniel Kaluuya

Best Adapted Screenplay: ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, ‘I, Tonya’

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

Production Design: ‘The Shape Of Water’

Visual Effects: ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer: ‘I Am Not A Witch’, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer)