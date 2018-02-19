The Baftas Need To Try Harder To Shake Their Lacklustre Reputation - HuffPost Verdict

It’s no secret that the Baftas are one of the more lacklustre events on the awards season calendar and Sunday’s ceremony did nothing to shake this reputation.

Things got off to a good start and in Joanna Lumley, Bafta had all the makings of a fresh, fun host. Her opening monologue broke the ice nicely, with a number of friendly jibes at some of the A-listers in the room receiving enthusiastic responses. However, the star’s script let her down on one too many occasions, with a clunky reference to the Oscars’ envelope fiasco winning little more than a few weak laughs.

‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya was the first actor to receive an award and we’re not ashamed to admit to welling up when he used a strong percentage of his time on-stage to thank his mother. Sadly, this strong start set the bar too high and as the evening (slowly) rolled on, Salma Hayek provided one of the few fantastic moments with her Best Actor presentation jokes.

When it came to the rest of the accolades, there were no shocks in store and ‘Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ took home five prizes, including Best Film, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Here’s hoping there’ll be a few surprises at next month’s Oscars.