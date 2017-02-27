IMPORTANT UPDATE: THE SOURCE OF THE BAGELS HAS NOW EMERGED!
There were bagels, jeering, two women nearly had a fight and the police ended up intervening.
Oh, and it happened on a train out of London.
That’s about all can be ascertained from one of the weirdest videos to hit Twitter in 2017 (make sure you watch the very last scene with the police).
HuffPost UK Comedy reached out to the man who filmed the video to ask for clarification but he appears to be as stumped as everyone else.
Here’s a breakdown so far:
- Woman has bagel on head
- Different woman confronts another woman
- Confrontation nearly escalates into full brawl
- Much shouting
- Much jeering
- Fight ends
- Man throws bagel out of window
- And another piece
- And another piece
- ‘HE’S GOT BAGEL, ON HIS HEAD HE’S GOT BAGEL, ON HIS HEAD!’
- Another bagel appears
- Another bagel goes out the window
- Dougie Stew: “WTF?!”
- Another bagel appears
- Another bagel goes out the window
- Man throwing bagels out of window gets angry
- Actual fight happens on train platform
- Police appear, everyone is silent
We’ll bring you more updates from this incredibly important story as they happen.
UPDATE: The original tweet has now hit 12,000 likes and no one is any closer to figuring out what went on on that fateful day.
The closest we can can get is to make a vague statement somewhere along the lines of “it’s both the best and worst of Britishness”.
The worst, because it’s essentially a fight on a train as Brian and Mr Ell here sum up.
But Brian and Mr Ell, are you missing something with such sweeping statements?
Perhaps it’s even darker than that.
It’s certainly made us think.
Anyway, some people enjoyed it...