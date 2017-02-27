IMPORTANT UPDATE: THE SOURCE OF THE BAGELS HAS NOW EMERGED! There were bagels, jeering, two women nearly had a fight and the police ended up intervening. Oh, and it happened on a train out of London. That’s about all can be ascertained from one of the weirdest videos to hit Twitter in 2017 (make sure you watch the very last scene with the police).

HuffPost UK Comedy reached out to the man who filmed the video to ask for clarification but he appears to be as stumped as everyone else.

@DougieStew I've watched this twice and I'm still confused. What's actually going on? — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) February 27, 2017

@ChrisDYork about 4 different story lines alllll at the same time... honestly like something straight out of black mirror. — dougie stew🗿 (@DougieStew) February 27, 2017

Here’s a breakdown so far: Woman has bagel on head

Different woman confronts another woman

Confrontation nearly escalates into full brawl

Much shouting

Much jeering

Fight ends

Man throws bagel out of window

And another piece

And another piece

‘HE’S GOT BAGEL, ON HIS HEAD HE’S GOT BAGEL, ON HIS HEAD!’

Another bagel appears

Another bagel goes out the window

Dougie Stew: “WTF?!”

Another bagel appears

Another bagel goes out the window

Man throwing bagels out of window gets angry

Actual fight happens on train platform

Police appear, everyone is silent We’ll bring you more updates from this incredibly important story as they happen. UPDATE: The original tweet has now hit 12,000 likes and no one is any closer to figuring out what went on on that fateful day. The closest we can can get is to make a vague statement somewhere along the lines of “it’s both the best and worst of Britishness”. The worst, because it’s essentially a fight on a train as Brian and Mr Ell here sum up.

Watched #Bagelgate looked to me like a whole train of drunk wankers bullying someone and no one speaking out against it. #Shan — Brian Bethune (@BrianBethune) February 27, 2017

Watching #BagelGate reminds me how irredeemable our society is. It's just idiots harassing and jeering. Pathetic. — Ell (@MisterEll_) February 27, 2017

But Brian and Mr Ell, are you missing something with such sweeping statements? Perhaps it’s even darker than that.

#BagelGate kinda proves that Britain just isn't holding it together after #Brexit — Josh Booth (@MrJoshBooth) February 27, 2017

It’s certainly made us think.

You can't be bagel head if you throw all bagels out of carriage window #bagelgate pic.twitter.com/PYZvzxSsAt — Karan Surati (@Starboy_Karan) February 27, 2017

Anyway, some people enjoyed it...

#BagelGate has made my start to the week an enjoyable one — Josepe Lovinio (@JosepeLovinio) February 27, 2017

I've just watched this twice in a row. Last film I did that for was Whiplash. It's astonishing. https://t.co/gF9NYTQMoM — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 27, 2017

He's got a bagel...on his head 😂 #BagelGate — Alex (@AlexPresents) February 27, 2017

@DougieStew holy fuck I don't even know what I've just witnessed 😂😰 — oh hi mark 👋🏼 (@MarkTweeted) February 27, 2017