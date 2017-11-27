Downing Street has announced there are “no plans” for a bank holiday on the day of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle and, frankly, it’s gone down like a lead balloon.

For a Government trailling in the polls and blundering its way to the European Union exit door, downing tools for a day would have been just the tonic for a jaded nation.

And a Royal Wedding-inspired day off has happened in recent memory.

The day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding - April 29, 2011 - was made a public holiday by David Cameron.

Similarly, July 29, 1981, was a called a public holiday for the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana.

So expectations were high ...