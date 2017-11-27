Downing Street has announced there are “no plans” for a bank holiday on the day of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle and, frankly, it’s gone down like a lead balloon.
For a Government trailling in the polls and blundering its way to the European Union exit door, downing tools for a day would have been just the tonic for a jaded nation.
And a Royal Wedding-inspired day off has happened in recent memory.
The day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding - April 29, 2011 - was made a public holiday by David Cameron.
Similarly, July 29, 1981, was a called a public holiday for the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana.
So expectations were high ...
However, Theresa May’s government has seen it another way ...
To be clear, since Harry is higher up the line of succession he doesn’t warrant one, it seems.
There was no public holiday for the wedding of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles either.
So when the wedding takes place in Spring next year we’ll have to hang the bunting in the office.