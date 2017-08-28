“This was reckless driving by someone who should not have been behind the wheel.

“Officers had suspicions around the vehicle and tried to pull it over; but Farooq failed to stop and hit speeds of 115mph in 30mph zones.

“He tried to deny being the driver despite our investigations which secured such strong evidence against him.

“This was a high performance vehicle and the outcome could have been much worse. He now faces a long time behind bars rather than behind the wheel of a car.”