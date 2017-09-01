Barack Obama’s former photographer has continued his trolling of Donald Trump by sharing an image of the former president’s reaction to Hurricane Sandy to highlight the differences in their responses.

While Trump has been slammed for repeatedly trying to turn the spotlight on himself in the wake of devastating Hurricane Harvey, Pete Souza posted an image of Obama embracing a Sandy survivor with a caption which read: “There are no Democrats or Republicans hurting in Houston; there are just Americans.

“At a time like this, it shouldn’t be about selling baseball hats or commenting on crowd size. It’s about helping our fellow human beings. Pets too. This storm is catastrophic, not epic.”

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

He also went on to post a photo of Obama greeting survivors of a tornado that hit Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, quoting remarks he made during a memorial service for victims.

At the time, Obama said: “But that does not mean we are powerless in the face of adversity,” Obama said. “How we respond when the storm strikes is up to us. How we live in the aftermath of tragedy and heartache, that’s within our control. And it’s in these moments, through our actions, that we often see the glimpse of what makes life worth living in the first place.”

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Obama critics have repeatedly slammed the former president for not visiting victims of Hurricane Katrina - the only problem being that he was not actually president at that time.

Trump has faced a wave of criticism for bragging about crowd sizes and promoting his own merchandise while Texas struggles with the destruction wreaked by Harvey.

It has been announced that Trump plans to donate $1 million to those affected by the storm, though he hasn’t actually yet figured out where exactly the money he’s pledging will go.

YURI GRIPAS via Getty Images Donald Trump wearing his own merchandise while visiting Texas

In a White House press conference, Sarah Huckabee Sanders seemed to dig at media questioning of his philanthropic efforts.

She said: “He’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room, since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organisations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid ... He’d love some suggestions from here and I’d be happy to take those if any of you have them.”