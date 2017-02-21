The vehicle rammed several cars as it sped towards the city on the Ronda del Litoral on Tuesday morning before police stopped it at one of the exits.

Barcelona police opened fire on a truck to stop it as it sped down the motorway in the wrong direction, carrying gas cylinders.

Some of the cylinders fell out during the chase, injuring a passerby, La Vanguardia reports.

A photo from the scene shows the truck stopped with at least two bullet holes in its windscreen.

A Swedish man has been arrested and counter-terror police are investigating, local media reported.

Spain’s Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido was quick to deny it was terrorism, saying that the arrested man had “a psychiatric history”.

Photos and footage from the scene showed the truck rammed against the wall on a motorway exit, still carrying its load of butane gas cylinders.