Julian’s father Andrew Cadman was reportedly taken straight to a police forensic centre, which includes a mortuary, after arriving in Barcelona from Sydney.

Reports on Saturday suggested the missing boy, born in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, had been found were dismissed by police who said “all the victims and injured have been located” . Authorities have not commented further on his condition.

Julian became separated from his mother, Jumarie, who was seriously injured and is being treated in hospital, after a van ploughed into pedestrians on the busy tourist strip on Thursday, killing 13 and injuring more than 130 others.

The father of seven-year-old Julian Cadman is said to have arrived in Barcelona as hopes fade that his British-born son survived the Las Ramblas terror attack.

This is so so sad.Julian Cadman's dad at forensic Centre where victims of #LasRamblas attack taken. Thoughts with his family and friends.

Australian officials have taken the father of 7yo Julian Cadman to the major justice/forensic centre in Barcelona. @TheTodayShow @9NewsAUS

The 42-year-old was pictured with a police escort as he made his way to his wife’s bedside. She was in Spain attending a family wedding with their son when the terror attack unfolded.

According to newspaper El País, Barcelona’s regional Los Mossos d’Esquadra police force said that Julian Cadman had been on their list of “victims and injured” from the start.

In a now deleted Facebook post, Julian’s grandfather, Tony Cadman, wrote: “My grandson, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing.”

The 14 victims, 13 from Barcelona and one from a second attack in Cambrils, hail from 34 countries including England, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Australia, Canada, France and China and the US.

Among those identified are Italian Bruno Gulotta, 35, Belgian Elke Vanbockrijck, 44 and Californian Jared Tucker, 42.

HuffPost detailed what was known about the victims on Friday.

Jared Tucker, 43, United States

Tucker and his wife, Heidi Nunes-Tucker, were on a trip around the world to celebrate their first anniversary. On their stop in Barcelona, they were shopping at a kiosk on the sidewalk in Las Ramblas when Tucker left to go to the restroom, according to ABC News. Soon after, a van rammed into the crowd on the sidewalk.

“Next thing I know there’s screaming, yelling,” Nunes-Tucker told NBC News. “I got pushed inside the souvenir kiosk and stayed there hiding while everybody kept running by screaming.”

After the crash, Nunes-Tucker said she was disoriented while she tried to find her husband. She later learned he died when she was contacted to identify the body.

Tucker, a resident of Lafayette, California, ran his family business resurfacing swimming pools, according to The Washington Post. He met Nunes, a teacher, in 2012, and the couple married last summer. Tucker’s family said it was his first time in Europe.

“We love Jared, we love you, and we are grateful that in this time of turmoil in this world we can still band together in a time of need and support each other,” Tucker’s family said in a statement published by the Post.

“Pray for Jared and his family, pray for Barcelona, but most importantly pray that we can someday rid ourselves of the hate that takes our loved ones before their time.”

Luca Russo, 25, Italy

Russo was one of two Italians confirmed dead by the prime minister of Italy. He and his girlfriend, Marta Scomazzon, were on vacation, walking in Las Ramblas, when the attack began, according to an Italian news agency.

Scomazzon reportedly told a relative, “We were walking together, then the van came on top of us.” She survived with injuries.

Russo was an engineer who had recently graduated from college and had been working professionally for a year. His boss, Stefano Facchinello, told Italian news agency ANSA that Russo was a “willing, precise and punctual young man. He made an impression on us for his rationality and determination.”