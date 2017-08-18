Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas walkway quietly reopened to the public on Friday, just hours after a van rampage killed 13 people and wounded more than 100.

The city centre was closed down on Thursday evening after the van zigzagged through it, before the driver escaped on foot. So-called Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attack.

This morning, residents and tourists were allowed past police lines and slowly trickled back to their homes and hotels, though the city centre remained under heavy surveillance. Shop and stall-owners also opened for business.