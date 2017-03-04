Bizarre footage has emerged showing police walking horses down a busy high street after the animals ran amok in north London early Saturday morning.

Officers had to use water rescue ropes to bring three horses under control after they were found “hoofing around in a high street on an unlikely night out” on St Albans Road, Barnet, around 1am.

Police said PC Emma Hooper was able to use “skills she had learned in the stables”, to control the animals who witnesses said had been “running into the road, and onto private premises and driveways as they were unfamiliar with their surroundings”.