Theresa May was mocked by rival party leaders on Wednesday evening after she decided to send Home Secretary Amber Rudd to take part in the live BBC election debate in her place.

Jeremy Corbyn decided at the last minute to take part in the Cambridge debate having initially said he would stay away if the prime minister did not turn up.

Corbyn was joined on stage by Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall and Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood. The SNP’s deputy leader Angus Robertson stood in for Nicola Sturgeon.

May said she was not attending because she would be “thinking about Brexit negotiations”.

Here are the five times May was attacked for dodging the debate.

1. Tim Farron Zinger #1