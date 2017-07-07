An audience member was applauded after calmly handling an increasing irate Leave voter on Thursday night’s BBC Question Time. Speaking on the show, which was this week held in Burton upon Trent, the young woman initially explained: “I think the problem is that the Leave guys didn’t actually know what they were campaigning for so those of us voting also didn’t know what was going to happen. “It was a campaign based on ‘we’re going to leave the EU hopefully but we don’t really know what’s going to happen after that’.

“So the hard Brexit/soft Brexit, people that voted to stay generally were the young people who are actually going to be affected by it. “You’re just going ’doesn’t matter about you lot, we’re just going to go for the hard Brexit, get on with it. You might have kids, you might have grandkids, you’re going to have to live with it.’” But her comments provoked ire in an older Leave voter, who told her: “I’m working, I’m a taxpayer. I could say ‘I’m older than you, I’m wiser than you, life experience’, so my vote is worth more, it’s more valuable in that aspect. It’s not fair, but it’s a comeback.” Unperturbed, she fired back: “What says you’ve got more life experience? Just because you’re older doesn’t mean you’ve done that much.”

