Theresa May’s government “doesn’t get” the NHS, a BBC Question Time audience member told Tory MP Karen Bradley on Thursday, as he passionately addressed cuts in funding.

The man, who said he has worked in the service for 20 years, received rapturous applause from the audience when he tackled the cuts in services for elderly people.

Addressing the Culture Secretary, he said: “I work in the NHS, I look after old people. I have done it for 20 years.

“Every day I see the effects of your government cuts on the services that we so desperately want to deliver for our older persons.

“Hospitals should be able to admit older persons straight away and welcome them. Not have them waiting for 14 hours on trolleys.”