BBC Question Time: Brexit Voter Blames 'Whingers' For Delay To Quitting 'Socialist' EU

An audience member on BBC’s Question Time has delivered a brutal takedown of “whingeing” Remain voters that have delayed the UK leaving a “totalitarian socialist bureaucracy” that is the EU.

Appearing on the show, which this week came from Bridgwater, Somerset, the Leave voter gave a withering assessment of the bloc having done her “homework” for the last 10 years.

Her comments underline an increased frustration with voters over the apparent slow pace of Brexit amid fears from Remain supporters talks with the EU have hit a wall. On Friday, Theresa May will give a speech mapping out a two-year transition deal she hopes to strike with Brussels.