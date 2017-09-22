A Leave voter in the BBC Question Time audience has claimed he was misled over the Brexit divorce bill and the fault lies with the European Union because it didn’t mention it in 1973.

Speaking on Thursday night’s show, the gentlemen asked: “Theresa May wants a two-year interim deal paying £20 billion before we finally leave the EU - is this what we really voted for?”

Host, David Dimbleby said: “Do you think it’s what we voted for?”

He answered: “No. We voted to leave without paying money. We voted to leave Europe with no exit fee because we joined with no entrance fee and we were not told the truth when we joined.”