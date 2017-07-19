Ross Kemp Warns Of 'Government Agenda' Behind BBC Salaries Reveal

Ross Kemp has admitted he’s wary of the decision to release BBC stars’ salaries, claiming he believes there’s an “agenda” behind it.

On Wednesday (19 July), the BBC’s annual review will be released, which for the first time will include the salaries of any of the broadcaster’s stars who earn more than £150,000 a year.

Appearing on ‘Good Morning Britain’ prior to the publication of the report, Ross told presenters Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: “I think some people will be unhappy [when they discover the stars’ pay], and that’s understandable.

“But you have to think about the agenda behind this. Is it a government agenda to rock the BBC’s ship?”