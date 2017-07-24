The corporation has revealed ambitious plans for what they are calling The Biggest Weekend 2018 - a music festival which will take place over four sites, in four nations, over four days.

With no Glastonbury next year, the BBC has come to the rescue of upset revellers, with the announcement of a new festival.

Over 175,000 tickets will be made available to the public, as some of the biggest artists in the world perform live shows in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The event will take place across the May Bank Holiday (25/26/27/28) in 2018, with all off the BBC’s radio stations coming together to celebrate the diverse range of music it promotes.

It will cover the events across BBC TV, radio iPlayer and online, offering the same level of coverage as Glastonbury, which is taking its usual fallow year in 2018.

However, the BBC has confirmed there are no plans for it to become an annual event, with Glastonbury due to resume in 2019.

Director BBC Radio and Music, Bob Shennan, said: “BBC Music has a strong history of bringing the nation together for some special moments, and this is the biggest single music event ever attempted by the BBC.

“We will be celebrating the diversity of music from four different corners of the country, bringing the best UK music to the world and the best global music to the UK.”

More details about the event will be announced in due course.