The BBC has released details about how much its off-air top earners were paid over the last year.
As a row battles on about the gender pay gap between the Beeb’s on-air stars, the corporation has also revealed how much it pays those who work behind the scenes - from writers to directors.
Here are the top earners in descending order...
Director-General
£450,000 - £499,999
Tony Hall, director-general
Executive Committee
£400,000 - £449,999
Anne Bulford, deputy director-general
£300,000 - £349,999
James Harding, director - news and current affairs
Valerie Hughes-D’Aeth, group HR director
Mark Linsey, director - BBC studios
Charlotte Moore, director - BBC content
Matthew Postgate, chief technology and product officer
£250,000 - £299,999
James Purnell, director - radio and education
£200,000 - £249,999
Ken MacQuarrie, director - nations and regions
Corporate functions
£300,000 - £349,999
Bal Samra, commercial director
£200,000 - £249,999
Joe Godwin, director - BBC Academy
Ian Haythornwaite, director - finance
Sarah Jones, group general counsel
£150,000 - £199,999
Shirley Cameron, group financial controller
Rachel Currie, HR director, content, radio and education
Pipa Doubtfire, head of revenue management
Peter Farrell, head of legal
James Heath, director - policy and charter
David Jordan, director - editorial policy and standards
Gautam Rangarjan, director - strategy
Peter Ranyard, assistant general counsel
John Shield, director - communications
Charlie Villar, director - corporate finance
Design and engineering
£150,000 - £199,999
Jatin Aythora, chief architect
Andy Baker, director - engineering operations
Colin Burns, chief design officer
Kieran Clifton, director - distribution and business development
Chris Condron, director - product and systems
Andy Conroy, controller - research and development
Richard Cooper, controller - digital distribution
Mike Ford, programme director
Sarah Hayes, director - BBC archives
Stuart Page, director - product and systems
Neelay Patel, director - product and systems TV
Gary Payne, chief information security officer
Robin Pembroke, director - product and services
Andrew Scott, launch director - MyBBC
Marketing and audiences
£200,000 - £249,999
Philip Almond, director - marketing and audiences
£150,000 - £199,999
Justin Bairamian, director - marketing and audiences creative
Charlotte Lock - director - marketing and audiences, content, radio and education
Nick North, director - audiences
Cary Wakefield, director - marketing and audiences, television
Nations and regions
£150,00 - £199,999
Peter Johnston, director - Northern Ireland
Donalda MacKinnon, director - BBC Scotland
Bruce Malcolm, head of service development - BBC Scotland
Rhodri Talfan Davies, director - BBC Wales
Content
£200,000 - £249,999
Shane Allen, controller - comedy commissioning
Damian Kavanagh, controller - BBC Three
Barbara Slater, director - BBC Sport
£150,000 - £199,999
Christopher Aird, commissioning director - drama
Philip Bernie, head of TV sport
Helen Blenkinsop, head of network supply
Richard Dawkins, chief operating officer
Cassian Harrison, channel editor - BBC Four
Patrick Holland, channel editor - BBC Two
Elizabeth Kilgarriff, commissioning editor - drama
Alison Kirkham, controller - factual commissioning
Sonia Magris, finance director - content
Tom McDonald, head of commissioning - factual
Dan McGolpin, controller - BBC daytime and portfolio planning
Lucy Richer, commissioning editor - drama
Studios
£200,000 - £249,999
Nicholas Betts, director - scripted production
Anna Mallett, chief operating officer
Stephen McCrum, executive producer - comedy
Michael Mosley, executive producer
Lisa Opie, director - factual production
£150,000 - £199,999
Samantha Anstiss, creative director
Sam Bickley, creative director
Andrew Cohen, head of science factual production
Mark Cooper, head of TV music
Tessa Finch, head of development television - content
Mark Hedgecoe, head of factual - Scotland£
Roger Leatham, director - entertainment, music
Brian Minchin, executive producer - drama
Sean O’Connor, executive producer - drama
Damon Pattison, head of development
Clare Pizey, executive producer - Top Gear and charity events
Hilary Salmon, head of drama - England
Jabbar Sardar, HR director - BBC studios
Chris Sussman, head of comedy
News and current affairs
£200,000 - £249,999
Francesca Unsworth, director - World Service Group
£150,000 - £199,999
Keith Blackmore, managing editor
Fiona Campbell, controller - BBC News, mobile and online
James Gray, deputy head of current affairs
Dale Haddon, HR director - news
Mary Hockaday, controller - World Service English
David Holdsworth, controller - English regions
Ian Katz, editor
Jonathan Munro, head of newsgathering
Adrian Van Klaveren, head of strategic change - World Service
Radio and education
£250,000 - £299,999
Bob Shennan, director - radio and music
£200,000 - £249,999
Graham Ellis, controller - production
£150,000 - £199,999
Helen Bullough, head of CBBC production
Jonty Claypole, director - arts
Ben Cooper, controller - Radio 1 and 1Xtra
Alan Davey, controller - Radio 3
Mark Friend, controller - radio and music multiplatform
Cheryl Taylor, controller - CBBC
Alice Webb, director - children’s
Gwyneth Williams, controller - Radio 4 and Radio 4 Extra
Former staff
£350,000 - £399,999
Helen Boaden, director - radio
£150,000 - £199,999
Aaqil Ahmed, head of religion and ethics
Mark Harrison, director - digital transformation and delivery
Natalie Humphreys, controller - factual and daytime production
Emma Swan, director - future commissioning
Alex Towers, director - BBC Trust
Specialist contractors and writers
£150,000 - £199,999
Daryl Bramley, programme manager
Colin Brown, identity architect
Roy Clarke, writer
Patrick Foody, analytics architect
Claire Hetherington, IT programme manager
James Hewines, technical project manager
Daran Little, writer
Ruth Moreland, project manager
Andy Pryor, casting director
Terence Reeves, service architect
Noel Scotford, programme manager
Richard Smith, integration lead