    19/07/2017 13:32 BST | Updated 19/07/2017 13:35 BST

    BBC Pay List For Off-Air Talent: Here's How Much The Beeb Is Paying

    Where do we sign up?

    The BBC has released details about how much its off-air top earners were paid over the last year.

    As a row battles on about the gender pay gap between the Beeb’s on-air stars, the corporation has also revealed how much it pays those who work behind the scenes - from writers to directors. 

    Here are the top earners in descending order... 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Director-General of the BBC Tony Hall is paid between £400,000 and £499,999 each year 

    Director-General 

    £450,000 - £499,999 

    Tony Hall, director-general 

     

    Executive Committee 

    £400,000 - £449,999 

    Anne Bulford, deputy director-general 

    £300,000 - £349,999 

    James Harding, director - news and current affairs 

    Valerie Hughes-D’Aeth, group HR director 

    Mark Linsey, director - BBC studios 

    Charlotte Moore, director - BBC content

    Matthew Postgate, chief technology and product officer

    £250,000 - £299,999 

    James Purnell, director - radio and education 

    £200,000 - £249,999 

    Ken MacQuarrie, director - nations and regions 

    Corporate functions 

    £300,000 - £349,999 

    Bal Samra, commercial director 

    £200,000 - £249,999

    Joe Godwin, director - BBC Academy 

    Ian Haythornwaite, director - finance 

    Sarah Jones, group general counsel 

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Shirley Cameron, group financial controller 

    Rachel Currie, HR director, content, radio and education 

    Pipa Doubtfire, head of revenue management 

    Peter Farrell, head of legal

    James Heath, director - policy and charter 

    David Jordan, director - editorial policy and standards 

    Gautam Rangarjan, director - strategy

    Peter Ranyard, assistant general counsel 

    John Shield, director - communications 

    Charlie Villar, director - corporate finance 

     

    Design and engineering 

    £150,000 - £199,999

    Jatin Aythora, chief architect

    Andy Baker, director - engineering operations

    Colin Burns, chief design officer

    Kieran Clifton, director - distribution and business development

    Chris Condron, director - product and systems

    Andy Conroy, controller - research and development

    Richard Cooper, controller - digital distribution

    Mike Ford, programme director

    Sarah Hayes, director - BBC archives

    Stuart Page, director - product and systems

    Neelay Patel, director - product and systems TV

    Gary Payne, chief information security officer

    Robin Pembroke, director - product and services

    Andrew Scott, launch director - MyBBC  

     

    Marketing and audiences

    £200,000 - £249,999

    Philip Almond, director - marketing and audiences

    £150,000 - £199,999

    Justin Bairamian, director - marketing and audiences creative

    Charlotte Lock - director - marketing and audiences, content, radio and education

    Nick North, director - audiences

    Cary Wakefield, director - marketing and audiences, television

     

    Nations and regions 

    £150,00 - £199,999 

    Peter Johnston, director - Northern Ireland

    Donalda MacKinnon, director - BBC Scotland 

    Bruce Malcolm, head of service development - BBC Scotland 

    Rhodri Talfan Davies, director - BBC Wales 

     

    Content 

    £200,000 - £249,999 

    Shane Allen, controller - comedy commissioning 

    Damian Kavanagh, controller - BBC Three 

    Barbara Slater, director - BBC Sport 

    £150,000 - £199,999  

    Christopher Aird, commissioning director - drama 

    Philip Bernie, head of TV sport 

    Helen Blenkinsop, head of network supply 

    Richard Dawkins, chief operating officer 

    Cassian Harrison, channel editor - BBC Four 

    Patrick Holland, channel editor - BBC Two 

    Elizabeth Kilgarriff, commissioning editor - drama 

    Alison Kirkham, controller - factual commissioning 

    Sonia Magris, finance director - content 

    Tom McDonald, head of commissioning - factual 

    Dan McGolpin, controller - BBC daytime and portfolio planning 

    Lucy Richer, commissioning editor - drama  

     

    Studios 

    £200,000 - £249,999 

    Nicholas Betts, director - scripted production 

    Anna Mallett, chief operating officer 

    Stephen McCrum, executive producer - comedy 

    Michael Mosley, executive producer 

    Lisa Opie, director - factual production  

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Samantha Anstiss, creative director 

    Sam Bickley, creative director

    Andrew Cohen, head of science factual production 

    Mark Cooper, head of TV music 

    Tessa Finch, head of development television - content 

    Mark Hedgecoe, head of factual - Scotland£

    Roger Leatham, director - entertainment, music

    Brian Minchin, executive producer - drama

    Sean O’Connor, executive producer - drama

    Damon Pattison, head of development

    Clare Pizey, executive producer - Top Gear and charity events  

    Hilary Salmon, head of drama - England 

    Jabbar Sardar, HR director - BBC studios 

    Chris Sussman, head of comedy  

     

    News and current affairs 

    £200,000 - £249,999 

    Francesca Unsworth, director - World Service Group 

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Keith Blackmore, managing editor 

    Fiona Campbell, controller - BBC News, mobile and online 

    James Gray, deputy head of current affairs 

    Dale Haddon, HR director - news 

    Mary Hockaday, controller - World Service English 

    David Holdsworth, controller - English regions 

    Ian Katz, editor 

    Jonathan Munro, head of newsgathering 

    Adrian Van Klaveren, head of strategic change - World Service 

     

    Radio and education 

    £250,000 - £299,999 

    Bob Shennan, director - radio and music 

    £200,000 - £249,999 

    Graham Ellis, controller - production 

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Helen Bullough, head of CBBC production 

    Jonty Claypole, director - arts 

    Ben Cooper, controller - Radio 1 and 1Xtra 

    Alan Davey, controller - Radio 3 

    Mark Friend, controller - radio and music multiplatform

    Cheryl Taylor, controller - CBBC 

    Alice Webb, director - children’s 

    Gwyneth Williams, controller - Radio 4 and Radio 4 Extra 

     

    Former staff 

    £350,000 - £399,999 

    Helen Boaden, director - radio 

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Aaqil Ahmed, head of religion and ethics 

    Mark Harrison, director - digital transformation and delivery 

    Natalie Humphreys, controller - factual and daytime production 

    Emma Swan, director - future commissioning

    Alex Towers, director - BBC Trust  

     

    Specialist contractors and writers

    £150,000 - £199,999 

    Daryl Bramley, programme manager 

    Colin Brown, identity architect 

    Roy Clarke, writer 

    Patrick Foody, analytics architect 

    Claire Hetherington, IT programme manager 

    James Hewines, technical project manager

    Daran Little, writer 

    Ruth Moreland, project manager 

    Andy Pryor, casting director

    Terence Reeves, service architect

    Noel Scotford, programme manager

    Richard Smith, integration lead 

