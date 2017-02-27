The BBC has been accused of trying to “sex up” its documentary about the House of Lords by generating controversy over the claim a peer left a taxi running outside parliament.

Lord Fowler, the Speaker of the House of Lords, today accused the broadcaster of misrepresenting the work peers do in its ‘Meet the Lords’ programme which airs tonight on BBC 2 at 9pm.

“It is utterly predictable that much of the BBC film Meet the Lords should dwell on the red robes, an extravagant country mansion and comments about ‘the best club in London’,” he said in a statement today.

“This may be good entertainment but the question is whether it is a true picture of the second chamber?

“To my mind it is not, for it ignores the sheer hard work that resulted last year in the government accepting over 1,200 amendments made to legislation in the Lords.

“It ignores the many peers working away from the chamber on a range of select committees scrutinising government policy.

“It ignores the fact that very few of us live in stately homes. And it ignores the everyday fact that most peers (including myself) arrive at Westminster not by chauffeur driven car but by London Underground.”