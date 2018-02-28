The UK is poised to be hit by further icy blasts and “blizzard-like” conditions as the ‘Beast from the East’ continues to grip the country.

With the temperature forecast to plummet to minus 15C (5F) by midweek where there is snow on the ground, rivalling forecasts for parts of northern Norway and Iceland, the Met Office issued its highest level of weather warning for Scotland and Ireland.

A red alert for Munster and Leinster in the Republic of Ireland and the central belt of Scotland has been put out for heavy snow and strong winds.

Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath are also covered by a red warning, which was issued early on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office definition of a red warning is that “you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the weather”.

As sub-zero temperatures swept across the UK, a man has died after being pulled from a lake in , south east London on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, in his 60s, fell into Danson Park in Welling and was rescued by a member of the public, London Fire Brigade said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Elsewhere, a young boy had a lucky escape when he was rescued from a frozen lake.

Firefighters rescued the youngster, who tried to run to the middle of a frozen lake and got trapped when the ice broke up at Laindon near Basildon, Essex on Wednesday afternoon. He was said to have been cold but otherwise unhurt.