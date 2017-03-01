'Beauty And The Beast' To Feature First 'Exclusively Gay Moment In A Disney Movie'

Disney history is set to be made with the release of ‘Beauty And The Beast’, as it has been revealed it will feature the first “exclusively gay moment” in one of their films. Director Bill Condon has told of how the live action version of the classic 1991 animation will see manservant LeFou struggling with his sexuality.

Disney LeFou (left) will develop feelings for Gaston in the live-action version of 'Beauty And The Beast'

Disney The first gay kiss in a Disney cartoon has also aired on 'Star vs The Forces Of Evil'

In the second season of Disney XD’s animated series ‘Star vs The Forces Of Evil’, Star attends a concert with her close friend Marco, where many couples in the audience are seen kissing, including a gay couple. In a later scene, two women also share a romantic moment. Last year, Disney won praise from fans after it included what they believed to be a lesbian couple in recent film ‘Finding Dory’, although the studio never officially commented on the women’s sexuality. One of the film’s stars, Ellen DeGeneres claimed the animation also featured a transgender stingray. ‘Beauty And The Beast’ stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the Belle and the Beast respectively, and is slated for release on 17 March. Emma and Dan cover the latest issue of Attitude magazine, out now.

Attitude