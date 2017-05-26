This 'Bee Manchester' T-Shirt Is Raising Money For The Victims Of The Manchester Bombing

A fashion brand has launched a ‘Bee Manchester’ t-shirt - with all of the profits going to the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’ to help victims of the recent terror attack.

Manchester-based retailer In The Style designed the tee featuring the symbolic ‘Manchester Bee’ - which represents strength and has been synonymous with the city since the Industrial Revolution.

Priced at £10, all of the profits from the ‘#BeeManchester Charity T-Shirt Dress’ will be donated to the ‘We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’.

“’In The Style’ is born and bred in Manchester, and there is nothing we can say to fill the hole that this tragedy has created in our beautiful city,” the brand’s website explains.

“But with no words to be able to undo this atrocity, we are still a community, and we will remain defiant in pulling together to help those affected by this heartbreaking attack.”