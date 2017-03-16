Belfast students involved in anti-social behaviour on St Patrick’s Day could be expelled, universities have warned. The announcement follows a series of incidents in the predominantly-student Holyland area of South Belfast in recent years. In 2009, riots broke out after hundreds of people spilled out onto the streets from house parties, leaving two police officers injured after they were pelted with bottles and stones.

PETER MUHLY via Getty Images Belfast students have been threatened with expulsion if they are involved in anti-social St Patrick's Day behaviour

Records obtained by The Irish News reveal that more than 1,800 anti-social behaviour complaints have been made in Belfast’s Holylands in the past three years, while council officials have confiscated 30,000 alcohol units - the equivalent of 15,000 cans of beer. This year, students at Ulster and Queen’s University have been warned to stay away from the region, with severe consequences for those caught up in any trouble. Ulster University’s vice chancellor Paddy Nixon told the Belfast Telegraph: “I am not prepared to allow such unacceptable behaviour to continue, so we will apply the severest sanctions possible, up to and including dismissal from the university. “I do not want any Ulster student to face criminal convictions for anti-social behaviour or find themselves facing disciplinary action as this will have a long-term impact on their chosen career path,” he said.

AFP via Getty Images There were riots in the Holylands area of Belfast on St Patrick's Day in 2009