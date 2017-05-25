Bella Hadid Stars In Guiseppe Zanotti's Latest Sensual Campaign, And Nails It

Bella Hadid exhales glamour in Guiseppe Zanotti’s latest shoe campaign.

Photographed by Mario Sorrenti and shot in New York City, the supermodel showcases new styles from the fashion brand’s latest collection.

Entitled ‘Le Rouge et Le Noir’, the campaign features Hadid wearing sculptural gold wedges, decadent pink bootie covered in marabou feathers and crystal-embellished over-the-knee velvet boots.