    25/05/2017 15:46 BST | Updated 25/05/2017 15:47 BST

    Bella Hadid Stars In Guiseppe Zanotti's Latest Sensual Campaign, And Nails It

    🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

    Bella Hadid exhales glamour in Guiseppe Zanotti’s latest shoe campaign. 

    Photographed by Mario Sorrenti and shot in New York City, the supermodel showcases new styles from the fashion brand’s latest collection. 

    Entitled ‘Le Rouge et Le Noir’, the campaign features Hadid wearing sculptural gold wedges, decadent pink bootie covered in marabou feathers and crystal-embellished over-the-knee velvet boots. 

    Guiseppe Zanotti

    From ‘Dazzling Dena’ and ‘Picard’ to ‘Charleston’ and ‘Sabine’, the line offers an array of über glamorous styles. 

    The new collection will be available to buy online and in stores from June. 

    Guiseppe Zanotti
    Guiseppe Zanotti
    Guiseppe Zanotti

