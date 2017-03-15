Ben Affleck Reveals He’s ‘Completed Treatment For Alcohol Addiction’

The ‘Batman v Superman’ actor has previously discussed his issues on a number of occasions, and had a stint in rehab back in 2001, shortly after he won an Academy Award for co-writing ‘Good Will Hunting’ with Matt Damon.

The post reads: “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.

“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.