Ben Affleck Reveals He’s ‘Completed Treatment For Alcohol Addiction’

Ben Affleck has shared some personal news, revealing that he recently received treatment for alcohol addiction.
The ‘Batman v Superman’ actor has previously discussed his issues on a number of occasions, and had a stint in rehab back in 2001, shortly after he won an Academy Award for co-writing ‘Good Will Hunting’ with Matt Damon.
Ben shared the news on Facebook:
The post reads: “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.
“I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.
“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen [Garner], who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”
Ben hasn’t had the easiest of times in recent years and while the actor and his wife of 10 years Jennifer Garner remain legally married, they announced plans to divorce back in 2015.
Since then, they have remained on good terms and care for their three children together, and his career has been through a mix of highs and lows, with his recent directorial project ‘Living By Night’ failing to make any money at the box office.
His last public appearance was at the Oscars back in February.