The actor made his first appearance as the hero in the 2016 film ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’, and also briefly popped up in ‘Suicide Squad’, but he’s reportedly not too keen on sticking with Warner Bros to work on the forthcoming instalments in the ‘Batman’ franchise.

Ben Affleck is looking for a way out of being involved in the ongoing ‘Batman’ films, according to a well-connected US journalist.

Speaking on Collider’s ‘Movie Talk’ vlog, John Campea claims to have verified his story with “multiple sources” stating: “Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he wants out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore.”

He adds: “I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman, and if they do not let him out of being Batman, that the stand-alone Batman film that ultimately happens will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman.”

Back in January, Ben announced that he would not be directing the standalone film as planned, stating at the time: “There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give.

“It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

“Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director.

“I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Watch this space…