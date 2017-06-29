Ben Hardy’s film career is going from strength to strength, as he’s landed a role in the upcoming Queen biopic, according to reports.

The actor first found fame while playing Peter Beale in ‘EastEnders’, but his Walford days are clearly long behind him.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Ben Hardy

Ben’s first big film role was in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, which was produced by Bryan Singer, who is also overseeing the biopic, titled ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

According to The Sun, Bryan was so impressed with Ben’s performance that he’s cast him as drummer Roger Taylor.

A source told the paper: “Ben caught the eye of ­producers and he has worked with director Bryan Singer on ‘X-Men’.

The film will chart the 12 months before Queen’s 1985 Live Aid concert performance and so far just one cast member has been confirmed, with Mr Robot’s Rami Malek playing Freddie Mercury.

Variety previously reported that Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor are also involved in the project and will serve as music producers.

