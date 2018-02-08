Bermuda Becomes The First Country In The World To Scrap Same-Sex Marriage

Under the Domestic Partnership Act 2017, already passed by Bermuda’s House of Assembly and Senate, any Bermudian will be allowed to form domestic partnerships which the government says will offer equal rights.

The decision by Governor John Rankin in the wealthy Atlantic island of 60,000 people represents the first reversal of a trend among Western countries of legalising same-sex marriage.

Bermuda’s governor has approved a bill reversing the right of gay couples to marry, less than a year after same-sex marriages were legalised in the British overseas territory.

Same-sex couples who wed in recent months will not have their marital status annulled.

Still, the new act has been criticised by international human rights groups who have lobbied Rankin and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to deviate from standard practice in self-governing UK territories and withhold assent.

They say the new legislation contradicts Bermuda’s constitution, which guarantees freedom from discrimination.

The Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality in May 2017 was celebrated by the small gay community, but it also outraged many on the socially conservative island, including church leaders, and thousands protested outside parliament.

In a debate in the UK’s House of Commons last month, openly gay Labour MP Chris Bryant called the bill a “deeply unpleasant and very cynical piece of legislation.”

“I feel enormously disappointed,” said 64-year-old married gay Bermudian Joe Gibbons. “This is not equality, and the British government has obviously just said, ‘This is not our fight.’”

Prominent LGBTQ rights activists, including GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis and screenwriter Peter Paige, are encouraging people to boycott the island using the hashtag #BoycottBermuda.