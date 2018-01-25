A Yorkshire-based fish and chip shop has been crowned the best in the UK.
Millers Fish & Chips in Haxby, York, bagged the prestigious accolade as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards.
Nick Miller, 28, who runs the chip shop with his father David, 56, said: “We brought it home for Haxby! I can’t believe we’re the UK’s best fish and chip shop – words can’t describe how this feels.”
Burton Road Chippy in Lincoln bagged second place, followed by Harbourside Fish & Chips, Plymouth, which came third.
To secure the top spot, Nick and David had to endure a multi-stage judging process over a seven-month period, with several mystery shopping assessments, in-depth audits and a grilling from a 15-strong specialist industry judging panel.
But they batted off competition and, on 25 January, were presented with their award during a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.
Co-owner Nick Miller said: “We entered the competition for the first time last year, and were so proud to get to the final, but to go all the way this time and scoop the ‘Oscar’ of the fish and chip world is truly amazing.
“At Millers, we wholeheartedly believe in making fish and chips accessible for everyone. We operate a separate frying area to cater for allergen-free diets, and offer a range of gluten-free, halal and vegetarian products, all cooked using only use the finest, locally-sourced, sustainable ingredients.
“As a fourth-generation family business with a 77-year history, we bring the tradition associated with great British fish and chips together with a new, innovative approach. This really does mean everything to us, and we’re so proud of our ourselves, our staff and our business.”
Marcus Coleman, chief executive officer at Seafish, which organised the event, added:“With approximately 10,500 fish and chip shops and restaurants across the UK, the competition to be crowned the best has never been so tough.The judging process is extremely challenging with shops being thoroughly put through their paces, but Millers Fish & Chips stood out from the beginning.
“With the combination of David’s experience and Nick’s modern approach, they are a team to be reckoned with and one of the industry’s greatest double acts. They’ve had their eyes firmly on the prize since the beginning, but more importantly they know who they are, what they want to be and where they want to go.
“I have no doubt that they’ll accomplish everything they want to and will be great ambassadors for our industry, helping us reinforce the fact that Britain is the home of the world’s best fish and chips.”