A Yorkshire-based fish and chip shop has been crowned the best in the UK. Millers Fish & Chips in Haxby, York, bagged the prestigious accolade as part of the 30th anniversary National Fish & Chip Awards. Nick Miller, 28, who runs the chip shop with his father David, 56, said: “We brought it home for Haxby! I can’t believe we’re the UK’s best fish and chip shop – words can’t describe how this feels.” Burton Road Chippy in Lincoln bagged second place, followed by Harbourside Fish & Chips, Plymouth, which came third.

Seafish Nick Miller and his dad David scooped the top prize.

To secure the top spot, Nick and David had to endure a multi-stage judging process over a seven-month period, with several mystery shopping assessments, in-depth audits and a grilling from a 15-strong specialist industry judging panel. But they batted off competition and, on 25 January, were presented with their award during a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. Co-owner Nick Miller said: “We entered the competition for the first time last year, and were so proud to get to the final, but to go all the way this time and scoop the ‘Oscar’ of the fish and chip world is truly amazing. “At Millers, we wholeheartedly believe in making fish and chips accessible for everyone. We operate a separate frying area to cater for allergen-free diets, and offer a range of gluten-free, halal and vegetarian products, all cooked using only use the finest, locally-sourced, sustainable ingredients. “As a fourth-generation family business with a 77-year history, we bring the tradition associated with great British fish and chips together with a new, innovative approach. This really does mean everything to us, and we’re so proud of our ourselves, our staff and our business.”