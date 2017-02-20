A teenager came up with a hilarious way to check her best mate’s date was going to plan by hiding at the back of the restaurant in costume.

Dawsyn Eubanks, 19, from Texas, had told her best friend, 18-year-old Georgia Hoyer, that she was meeting a guy for a first date.

Eubanks had been introduced to the guy through a mutual friend, but protective Hoyer wasn’t taking any chances. She donned a fake moustache and glasses in order to spy on her pal.

Thankfully, Eubanks saw the funny side and tweeted photos of her friend in costume along with the caption: “When your best friend wants to make sure your first date goes well.”