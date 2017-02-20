A teenager came up with a hilarious way to check her best mate’s date was going to plan by hiding at the back of the restaurant in costume.
Dawsyn Eubanks, 19, from Texas, had told her best friend, 18-year-old Georgia Hoyer, that she was meeting a guy for a first date.
Eubanks had been introduced to the guy through a mutual friend, but protective Hoyer wasn’t taking any chances. She donned a fake moustache and glasses in order to spy on her pal.
Thankfully, Eubanks saw the funny side and tweeted photos of her friend in costume along with the caption: “When your best friend wants to make sure your first date goes well.”
Eubanks had no idea Hoyer was planning to gatecrash her date and only became aware of her presence when she received a mysterious text.
Needless to say, Eubanks was more than a little surprised to see her bestie in full costume.
“I just busted out laughing,” Eubanks told The Huffington Post.
“She’s always been super spontaneous but she also cares about my wellbeing.
“She honestly wanted to make sure the date was going well but also wanted to see it in a funny way.”
Thankfully, Eubanks’ date found the whole thing equally amusing and Hoyer left the restaurant five minutes later.
The photos of her stunt have been liked more than 400,000 times on Twitter, giving us all major #FriendshipGoals.