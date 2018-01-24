All Sections
    24/01/2018 10:08 GMT

    Best Toys 2018: These Are The 'Must Have' Toys Your Child May Pester You About This Year

    Thankfully prices start from £1.99.

    The predictions for the most popular toys of 2018 are here.

    An independent panel of retailers and industry experts announced the winners at the UK’s annual Toy Fair, including entries from Playmobil, TOMY and SpinMaster.

    The list includes educational toys, puzzles, collectables and toys that will get kids outside and active. 

    Many of the toys will be released throughout the year so are not yet available to buy online, but it’s worth having a flick through to get an idea of what your child might be asking for on their birthday list this year.

    Must-Have Toys

    Conversations