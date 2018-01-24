The predictions for the most popular toys of 2018 are here.

An independent panel of retailers and industry experts announced the winners at the UK’s annual Toy Fair, including entries from Playmobil, TOMY and SpinMaster.

The list includes educational toys, puzzles, collectables and toys that will get kids outside and active.

Many of the toys will be released throughout the year so are not yet available to buy online, but it’s worth having a flick through to get an idea of what your child might be asking for on their birthday list this year.