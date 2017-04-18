Beyoncé showed fans how her baby bump was blossoming in an Easter snap shared by her mum on Instagram.

Tina Knowles was pictured with her arms around Kelly Rowland and her daughter, in the photo shared on Monday 17 April.

Beyoncé’s bump was accentuated in a tight, floor-length white dress and she added to her glowing boho look with beaded braids and gold-tinted sunglasses.

In two words: Total babe.

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

As ever, fans were convinced that just by looking at her bump, they could guess the gender of the twins.

“Yep, I think Beyoncé is having twin boys,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Beautiful and yes I’m willing to bet it’s a boy twice.”

And another fan wrote: “She is glowing! I am betting one girl and one boy definitely.”

The ‘Formation’ singer broke the news that she was pregnant with twins with a photo on her Instagram page on 1 February 2017.

She told her followers: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.