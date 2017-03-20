Beyoncé has shared new maternity photos displaying her baby bump and she looks flawless.
The 35-year-old, who revealed in February 2017 she was expecting twins, shared photos and videos from a recent outing with her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
The singer wore a long cream dress that accentuated her baby bump, paired with a rose-coloured trench coat.
Beyoncé shared photos of herself face on and to the side, to show how big her belly is growing.
The ‘Lemonade’ singer also shared a video that featured pictures of herself and close ups of her bump, as well as adorable Snapchat videos of her and Blue Ivy.