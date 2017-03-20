All Sections
    • PARENTS
    20/03/2017 13:51 GMT

    Pregnant Beyoncé Looks Like A Goddess In Her Latest Maternity Photos

    Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with twins in February 2017.

    Beyoncé has shared new maternity photos displaying her baby bump and she looks flawless.

    The 35-year-old, who revealed in February 2017 she was expecting twins, shared photos and videos from a recent outing with her five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

    The singer wore a long cream dress that accentuated her baby bump, paired with a rose-coloured trench coat.  

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    Beyoncé shared photos of herself face on and to the side, to show how big her belly is growing.

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    The ‘Lemonade’ singer also shared a video that featured pictures of herself and close ups of her bump, as well as adorable Snapchat videos of her and Blue Ivy. 

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    Conversations