An “entrepreneurial” sex toy salesman hijacked HuffPost UK’s Facebook Live stream of Big Ben’s final bongs.

Crowds gathered outside the Houses of Parliament at midday on Monday to witness the iconic bells ring out for the final time before they fell silent for four years of repair works.

Deputy political editor Owen Bennett was less than impressed with the “event” - which drew a bizarre sombre tribute from some MPs - one of whom even claimed to shed a tear as the 12 bongs were received with a round of applause.