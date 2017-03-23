All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    23/03/2017 13:20 GMT | Updated 23/03/2017 17:04 GMT

    This Incredible 'Looped' Skyscraper Could Transform The New York Skyline

    It would be the world's longest building.

    A slender looping skyscraper could one day transform the New York skyline – if a team of local architects get their way.

    The ethereal skyscraper, called the Big Bend, would be the longest, but not the tallest building in the world.

    Architects at Oiio Studio came up with the concept to highlight Manhattan developers’ obsession with building ever taller structures.

    Oiio Studio

    In a statement, the firm said: “New York city’s zoning laws have created a peculiar set of tricks trough which developers try to maximize their property’s height in order to infuse it with the prestige of a high rise structure.

    “But what if we substituted height with length? What if our buildings were long instead of tall?”

    Oiio Studio

    The irony in this instance is that the Big Bend would still be taller than most of the “supertalls” it neighbours.

    The curved nature of the building would require developers to construct a Willy Wonka style elevator that travels sideways as well as up and down.

    Oiio Studio

    But that’s not the only hurdle that could stop building from ever being constructed. As Curbed notes, it’s likely local groups would oppose another building of its size being built in the vicinity, and it might be difficult to find a developer willing to back such an ambitious project. 

    We still think it looks pretty swish, even if it is only a concept. 

    MORE:scienceNew York CityBig Bend

    Conversations