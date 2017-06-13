‘Big Brother’ bosses have enlisted a host of famous names to help bolster the series, having fallen behind reality TV rival ‘Love Island’ in the ratings. It has been confirmed former ‘Celebrity’ housemates Nicola McLean, Marnie Simpson and Gemma Collins will be entering the house over the coming days as part of this week’s shopping task.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images A host of celebrities will be entering the normal 'Big Brother' house

A statement from Channel 5 read: “The housemates will have to earn their keep as they struggle to cater to the whims and diva demands of the VIP guests.” Bosses held a similar task during the 2015 ‘Timebomb’ series, when housemates had to run a hotel, and look after the likes of returning contestants, including Jasmine Lennard, James Jordan, John McCririck and Dexter Koh. Despite pulling in 200,000 more viewers for its launch episode last week, ‘Big Brother’ drew 1.1 million on Sunday (11 June), compared to the 1.4m who tuned in to see ‘Love Island’ on the same night.

ITV/Channel 5 The antics of the 'Love Islanders' have been drawing in more viewers

The figure marked a series high for the ITV2 reality series, and is also well up on last year’s overnight figures. However, the current run of ‘Big Brother’ has seen plenty of action in the week it has been on air, and the most recent episode saw Sukhvinder Javeed accuse Chanelle McCleary of trying to suffocate her after a prank went wrong. Meanwhile, six housemates have been put up for eviction, following the first round of nominations. ‘Big Brother’ continues tonight at 10pm on Channel 5, while ‘Love Island’ airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.