As ‘Big Brother’ viewers speculate over Arthur Fulford’s exit in last night’s (12 June) show, it seems his motivation for leaving has been revealed - and bizarrely, it’s former housemate Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace who has spilled the beans.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images ﻿Arthur Fulford

Writing in her column in The Sun, Aisleyne has revealed that she “wasn’t going to rest” until she found out what had gone down, and after tracking him down on Twitter, she’s shared what he had to say.

Mark Robert Milan via Getty Images Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace

During his week in the ‘BB’ house, Arthur repeatedly got on the wrong side of his housemates, including former ‘Ex On The Beach’ star Kayleigh Morris, who he accused of “bullying” when she imitated his accent.

The two later clashed again when he moved the house’s food supply into the storeroom, with Kayleigh getting so angry producers called her into the Diary Room to cool off.

Following Arthur’s exit, it’s been revealed that six housemates are facing this week’s ‘BB’ eviction, which comes after the first round of nominations this series.

‘Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.

