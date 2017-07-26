Big Brother's Ellie Young Reveals She Was Given Tellings Off About Her Drinking In The House

‘Big Brother’ evictee Ellie Young has told of how she was given multiple tellings off about her alcohol consumption in the house.
The reality star revealed producers spoke to her about the amounts of alcohol she was consuming on a number of occasions during her six-week stint on the Channel 5 reality show.
Speaking to The Sun, she said: “They did have to have words with me a couple of times saying ‘Ellie you’ve got to monitor your drinking’.
“I was told in the diary room. They would say ‘you’re the one who is monitoring your drink’.
“Which was good of them because a lot of people would be like just let them get pissed and do more entertaining shit.”
She continued: “The best part of the day is a seven o’clock when they brought the drinks in.
“In that environment you seem to get so drunk off so little. It looks like we had a lot to drink but they would only do three rounds and we were trying to pace ourselves because the nights are so much more fun when we’ve had a drink.”
The current series of ‘Big Brother’ has trailed way behind ‘Love Island’ in the ratings, pulling in less than a million viewers each night and even hit an all-time low earlier in the run.
The series draws to a close on Friday (28 July), before a new run of the ‘Celebrity’ version launches next Tuesday.
Rumoured contestants including Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, former ‘EastEnders’ actor Shaun Williamson and former ‘Love Island’ star Paul Danan.
‘Big Brother’ continues tonight at 10pm on Channel 5.