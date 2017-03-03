The (oven) gloves are off after the BBC unveiled ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’, a brand new cookery show that is set to take on ‘The Great British Bake Off’.
Former ‘Bake Off’ champ Nadiya Hussain will front the brand new series alongside Zoe Ball, who will be joined by renowned chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager acting as judges to crown the nation’s best family of cooks.
The show is a direct response to fill the gaping hole left by the jewel in the Beeb’s programming crown, after ‘Bake Off’ was snapped up by Channel 4 last year.
Sixteen families will welcome Nadiya, Zoe, Giorgio and Rosemary into their own kitchens to whip up dishes using their favourite family recipes.
Giorgio and Rosemary will set challenges in both the studio kitchen and home kitchens up and down the country during each hour-long show, whittling down the teams of cooks through a series of challenges.
Speaking about her latest role, Nadiya Hussain said: “Family and food have always gone hand in hand and I’m looking forward to getting to know the recipes and traditions of the different families taking part.
“Having been through a food competition as an amateur cook myself, I know exactly how tough it can get and so I’ll be there for them, alongside Zoe, as the pressure really builds!”
Zoe Ball added: “It’s time to celebrate passionate foodie families all over the country and this series will show us home cooking at its best, even if it’s using old pans and mismatched crockery!
“We’re meeting 16 very different families over the course of the show and witnessing their team dynamics. “I’m not the world’s best cook as my kids will vouch but I’m learning so much from these families and from Nadiya! New recipes, top tips and some definite do’s and don’ts, I can’t wait to share this joyous celebration of family and cooking with everybody”
The first show will air on BBC Two this Autumn, which also happens to be when ‘The Great British Bake Off’ debuts on Channel 4.