Former ‘Bake Off’ champ Nadiya Hussain will front the brand new series alongside Zoe Ball, who will be joined by renowned chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager acting as judges to crown the nation’s best family of cooks.

The (oven) gloves are off after the BBC unveiled ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’, a brand new cookery show that is set to take on ‘ The Great British Bake Off ’.

The show is a direct response to fill the gaping hole left by the jewel in the Beeb’s programming crown, after ‘Bake Off’ was snapped up by Channel 4 last year.

Sixteen families will welcome Nadiya, Zoe, Giorgio and Rosemary into their own kitchens to whip up dishes using their favourite family recipes.

Giorgio and Rosemary will set challenges in both the studio kitchen and home kitchens up and down the country during each hour-long show, whittling down the teams of cooks through a series of challenges.

Speaking about her latest role, Nadiya Hussain said: “Family and food have always gone hand in hand and I’m looking forward to getting to know the recipes and traditions of the different families taking part.

“Having been through a food competition as an amateur cook myself, I know exactly how tough it can get and so I’ll be there for them, alongside Zoe, as the pressure really builds!”