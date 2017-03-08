Billie Faiers has confirmed she has become a mum for the second time, after giving birth to a baby boy on Tuesday 7 March.
The former TOWIE star shared an Instagram photo of her fiancé Greg Shepherd carrying their newborn son out of the hospital.
She captioned the black and white image: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy. We love you more then words can describe, you are truly perfect in every way [sic].”
The 26-year-old and her partner, who got engaged in May 2015, already have a two-year-old daughter together, Nelly.
The family revealed they were expecting a second child in September last year when they shared a picture of them on holiday in Spain with the caption: “And then there were four”.
Faiers revealed the gender of her second child ahead of the birth in her ITV show with her sister Sam Faiers.
Talking to the MailOnline in August 2016, she spoke about her sister’s son, Paul, saying: “I always thought in my head that I’m always going to have girls but now that I’ve seen Samantha with Paul, I would actually love to have a boy as well.