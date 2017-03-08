Billie Faiers has confirmed she has become a mum for the second time, after giving birth to a baby boy on Tuesday 7 March.

The former TOWIE star shared an Instagram photo of her fiancé Greg Shepherd carrying their newborn son out of the hospital.

She captioned the black and white image: “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy. We love you more then words can describe, you are truly perfect in every way [sic].”