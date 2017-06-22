Binky Felstead has been teasing information about her and JP’s spin-off show, and now she has finally revealed the trailer and name of the series.

The new mum, 26, who welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Josh Patterson on Monday 12 June, revealed the show will be called ‘Binky and JP’s Baby: Born In Chelsea’.

“So here we are, the trailer for our new show,” she captioned the clip on Instagram on Wednesday 21 June.

“I’m so excited for you guys to see. It’s been so much fun. I’m loving it, hope you love it too.”

The trailer hears JP reveal: “The other day [Binky] thought she was going into labour, it turned out she just needed to fart.”

Viewers will see the couple prepare for the birth of their first child, following them during a maternity photoshoot and their baby’s 4D scan.

The end of the trailer states the show will be “coming soon” to E4, but does not give a release date.

Fans expressed their excitement for the show to come out.

“Omg I cannot wait,” one person wrote. “The first ever ‘Made in Chelsea’ baby, you two are going to be great parents!”

Another commented: “I’m not gonna lie, I’m already obsessed with this show and it’s not even out yet.”

The couple announced in May 2017 they were going to be doing a two-part “spin-off” series documenting the lead up to becoming parents.