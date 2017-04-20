Binky Felstead has modelled pieces from her new swimwear collection, proving it looks great on mums-to-be.
In collaboration with In The Style, the Made In Chelsea star, who is seven months pregnant, launched her new line on Wednesday 9 April.
From off-the-shoulder one pieces and statement-making playsuits to colourful beach cover-ups, the collection features an array of options for all shapes and sizes.
Posting a pic to Instagram, Felstead wrote:
“Mine and bump’s favourite little bikini.”
In another Instagram snap Felstead admitted to the difficulty involved with modelling while pregnant.
“Trying to look glamorous in swimwear at seven months’ pregnant is harder than it looks,” she wrote.
We think she nailed it.
Here are a few more of our favourite pieces from the range:
The entire range is available to buy now and you can view the full collection here.