    • NEWS
    26/01/2017 13:12 GMT | Updated 26/01/2017 13:17 GMT

    Birds Fill The Skies Above Houston, Texas

    Eeeek!

    File under vaguely unsettling: This is the moment already stormy skies above Houston were suddenly swarmed by hundreds of black birds.

    So far all we know is that the footage was filmed from a moving car in the Texan city earlier this week.

    The inevitable comparisons to Alfred Hitchcock’s seminal horror film The Birds have been made but as yet no one has offered an explanation as to why this has occurred (unless the explanation simply is that a flock of birds have descended to terrorise us.)

    Jukin Video
    A swarm of birds fill the skies above Houston 

    The behaviour of flying clockwise in large groups is called a murmuration and is common among starlings.

    But these guys - and it’s not known if they are starlings - seem to be swarming in all directions.

    Ideas on a postcard…

    Universal
    Alfred Hitchcock's film The Birds featured a town invaded by a menacing flock of birds 
    Conversations